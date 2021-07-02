Watch
Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead

Brook Lopez set a playoff career high with 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence and beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday to regain the lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez set a playoff career high with 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence and beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday to regain the lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Bucks own a 3-2 series edge and are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta.

Each team was missing its biggest star as Antetokounmpo dealt with a hyperextended left knee and Atlanta’s Trae Young sat out a second straight game due to a bone bruise in his right foot.

The Bucks could win the Eastern Conference Finals with another win this Saturday in Atlanta, at 7:30 p.m.

