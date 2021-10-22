Bucks President Peter Feigin gives us a look at his championship ring

MILWAUKEE — Bucks President Peter Feigin helped lead the team to its first championship in 50 years, and now he has the jewelry to prove it.

When Feigin was in the WTMJ building Friday morning, he dropped by the radio studio for a quick chat on Wisconsin's Morning News, and brought his massive championship ring with him. It features 360 diamonds and plenty of subtle and not so subtle Bucks symbolism. There are 16 emerald shaped diamonds on the left side of the ring to represent 16 playoff wins and another 16 on the right to signify 16 division titles in the team's history. The total comes out to 4.14 carats, which is meant to represent Milwaukee's 414 area code.

TMJ4

Feigin said he's having fun showing off the ring and celebrating the team's accomplishments. "I go to breakfast at one or two places around town and I had to show it off," he laughed. "I had to bring it to the cooks and the waitresses right away. I just think it's the greatest opportunity ever. I show it to everybody to who wants to see it."

Feigin added that, going forward, the biggest hurdle for the Bucks will be the risk of burnout and competing at a high level in the first part of the season with such a short time off. But he also said, he believes the defending champs are ready for the challenge.

