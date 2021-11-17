Watch
Bucks' Middleton ready to return after missing eight games

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (7) reacts with Milwaukee Bucks forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Khris Middleton (22) after receiving his NBA Championship ring from last season with the Milwaukee Bucks before the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Bryn Forbes, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton
Posted at 6:16 PM, Nov 16, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is practicing with his teammates again and expects to play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing eight games due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton will gradually work toward his usual amount of playing time.

The defending champion Bucks are hoping Middleton’s return can help them break out of a slump.

Milwaukee went 3-5 in the games the two-time All-Star missed and has a 6-8 record this season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

