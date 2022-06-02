Bucks merchandise to be up to 80% off during Bango's Big Pro Shop SALE-ebration

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will be hosting the first-ever Bango Big Pro Shop Sale-ebration this month, with merchandise on sale for up to 80% off.

The sale will kick off on June 9 and will run through June 11 at the Bucks Pro Shop in the Fiserv Forum atrium.

Apparel and authentic memorabilia will be among the items on sale during the cashless event.

Bango will be making special appearances at the event and anyone who spends $100 or more will get to take a picture with the 2021 championship trophy.

Bucks suite holders and season ticket members will get access to the sale first, on June 9 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The sale will then open to the public at 1 p.m.

Shoppers can head to the sale again on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 11.

During the sale, the Bucks will offer free parking at the Highland Structure, 1030 N. 6th Street.

