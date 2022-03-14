Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks' Lopez, Hill returning Monday; Bembry out for season

Bucks Lopez Surgery Basketball
Morry Gash/AP
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Lopez has undergone surgery to address the back injury that has kept him from playing since the opening game of the season. The Bucks announced Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, that Lopez had back surgery earlier that day in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Bucks Lopez Surgery Basketball
Posted at 5:56 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 06:56:24-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is expected to play for the first time since the season opener Monday night when the defending champions visit the Utah Jazz.

Lopez has been out with a back injury that caused him to undergo surgery on Dec. 2. The 7-footer played 70 games for the Bucks last season and averaged 12.3 points and 5 rebounds. The Bucks announced Sunday night that Lopez and reserve guard George Hill will both return to action Monday. Reserve forward DeAndre’ Bembry will miss the rest of the season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku