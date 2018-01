Prior to Wednesday's game, Bucks head coach Jason Kidd mentioned to reporters that the team is pegging Jabari Parker's return for the week before the all-star break.

In pregame Jason Kidd mentioned the team has pegged Jabari Parker’s return for — generally speaking — the week before the All-Star break. First time anyone has pinpointed it that I’ve heard. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) January 10, 2018

"He’s doing great," Kidd said. "Again, he’s doing everything; he’s practicing, he’s participating with the Herd. So, he’s getting a lot of basketball under his belt. Again, I think we’re about a month away from having him back."

The 22-year-old hasn't played since Feb. 8, 2017 after sustaining a second injury to his ACL and underwent surgery on Feb. 14, but Parker's path back to playing NBA games has progressed smoothly and quickly as of late.

On Jan. 3, Parker was recalled from the Bucks G-league affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, after playing in some practices and 5-on-5 action.

Through bits and pieces of three seasons, Parker has averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 34 percent from 3-point range.



In his one full season, 2016/17, he averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and shot 49 percent from the field.