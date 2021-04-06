Watch
Bucks' Holiday says signing extension was easy decision

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, center, drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Posted at 7:10 PM, Apr 05, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday says it was an easy decision to sign a contract extension in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Holiday pretty much knew he wanted to stay in Milwaukee for years to come once he spoke to team officials shortly after they acquired him.

The enthusiastic tone of general manager Jon Horst made it apparent how much the Bucks valued the veteran guard.

Holiday discussed his decision with reporters one day after agreeing to terms on a four-year extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season.

