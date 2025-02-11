Bucks GM Jon Horst says trading Khris Middleton was toughest move of his career

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst said trading Khris Middleton was the toughest decision of his career because of everything the three-time All-Star had done for the franchise.

“I’m incredibly close with Khris personally, his family,” Horst said before the Bucks' 125-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, his first time addressing reporters since the trade was completed last week. “I probably have more Middleton jerseys in my house than anything and will still have more Middleton jerseys in my house than anything.”

Trading Middleton to the Washington Wizards brought forward Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee and put the Bucks under the second salary-cap apron, giving them the flexibility to make other moves during the offseason. The Bucks entered Monday fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Horst said getting under the second apron wasn’t a primary concern for the Bucks. He said he believes the moves he made last week should make Milwaukee more dangerous this season, adding that ownership didn’t ask him to lower the payroll.

“They’ve done nothing but resource this team and want to win,” said Horst, Milwaukee's general manager since 2017. “Their only mandate is, ‘We want to win this year. What do we do to try to win this year?’ And we believe that this gives us a better chance to win this year. It happens to also put us under the second apron, which gives us some benefits going forward.”

Milwaukee’s other trades included acquiring Kevin Porter Jr. from the Los Angeles Clippers for MarJon Beauchamp and getting center Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks for guard Delon Wright. The trades also left them with one open roster spot.

The biggest move sent one of the most accomplished players in Bucks history out of town.

Middleton is the Bucks’ career leader in 3-pointers (1,382) and ranks behind only two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in games (735) and minutes (23,039). He's third in franchise history in points (12,586) and assists (2,990), and he helped lead the Bucks to their first title in 50 years in the 2020-21 season.

“It has to be the hardest thing transactionally that I’ve ever done, from the human side of it, the roster side of it, the culture of the team, our community,” Horst said.

Horst said he didn't consult with Antetokounmpo about the trade. Antetokounmpo referred to Middleton as a brother but said he understood the business side of the move.

“I’m willing to live with him either agreeing or disagreeing with it and whatever the aftermath of that is because it’s my job,” Horst said. “And this time around it wasn’t the right thing to talk to him about it. And I also have not talked to him about it afterwards yet. Don’t need to. ... It’s a business and my job’s really hard a few times a year. His job’s really hard every night.”

The 33-year-old Middleton played in just 33 games in 2022-23 and 55 in 2023-24. He didn’t make his 2024-25 debut until Dec. 6 as he recovered from offseason surgery to each of his ankles. His scoring average of 12.6 points is his lowest since 2013-14.

Horst said Middleton’s health played only a “minimal factor” in his thought process at the deadline.

“So for me, it wasn’t a zero factor,” Horst said. “It’s part of it. It’s part of the calculus, but very little for me, personally.”

The Bucks also sent 2024 first-round pick AJ Johnson to Washington. The trade also included draft compensation for both teams.

Horst said he believes the Bucks improved by getting deeper at the spots they needed to address. Kuzma brings versatility, with the ability to play at least four positions on offense and three on defense.

“He just plays with a pace and a speed and athleticism that we think will really help us against the teams we have to beat in the playoffs,” Horst said.

The 29-year-old Kuzma is shooting 41.6% overall, 28.2% from 3-point range and 60.8% on free throws — all career lows. Horst noted that other players have improved their percentages once they get to Milwaukee and get better shots from playing alongside Antetokounmpo. He believes Porter also can become more efficient.

Porter pleaded guilty in January 2024 to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation in connection with a September 2023 incident at a Manhattan hotel. Prosecutors said Porter attacked his girlfriend, leaving her covered in blood with a deep cut above her right eye. The woman disputed that account and accused prosecutors of pushing a “false narrative.”

“I think we have taken bets in the past and brought people into a culture with great veterans ... and we feel like we’ve helped people,” Horst said. “I think we have an opportunity to help Kevin Porter continue on the path of what he’s on, which is improving and growing. There’s no question that if he does that, we think he can help us.”

