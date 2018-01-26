Bucks' Giannis selected by Steph Curry in NBA All-Star draft

Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected by Steph Curry's team in the NBA All-Star draft.

This is Antetokounmpo's second consecutive year as an All-Star starter. Last year, he scored 30 points on 14 of 17 shooting, best among his Eastern Conference opponents.

This is the first year the NBA implemented the team captain and player draft process. But the NBA chose not to televise of publicizing the draft process.

The other starters on Curry's team are the Rockets' James Harden, Raptors DeMar DeRozan and the 76ers' Joel Embiid.

However, the the focus of the news is the drama surrounding LeBron James's team.

James will be reunited with teammate Kyrie Irving, and the Warriors Kevin Durant will be reunited with his OKC teammate Russel Westbrook, who've had a few feuds in their day.

All of the picks were made by James, who, based on some of his social media posts throughout the years, definitely loves drama.