Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo out Saturday due to knee soreness

A knee problem is keeping the Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star starter out of Saturday's game.

The Bucks say that Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the team's game in Philadelphia Saturday night (6:10 p.m. on WTMJ) due to knee soreness.

The Bucks also say Malcolm Brogdon will miss the game due to a personal reason.

Antetokounmpo has missed two of Milwaukee's 44 games so far this year, once each in November and December, due to the same knee issue.

The NBA announced Thursday that Antetokounmpo will start for the second straight year in the NBA All-Star Game after being voted in by the fans.