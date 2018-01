MILWAUKEE -- A couple of heifers escaped their pen at Vincent High School Friday and wandered around a Milwaukee neighborhood.

Violet and Daisy went on quite the adventure. They made it nearly two miles away from Vincent to a backyard.

The cows are part of Vincent's animal science program. The school just got the animals on Sunday.

Students were bringing the cows inside to the barn Friday afternoon when Daisy busted through a fence, and Violet followed. They started running through the Milwaukee streets, and even crossed Good Hope Rd.

The cows were safely wrangled by one of the students, and they are now safe back in their pen at Vincent High School.