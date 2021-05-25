Bucks fans descend on Deer District for Game 2 against Heat

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat continued before limited crowds at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee Monday.

The Bucks have limited capacity to 50%. That’s enough for 9,100 fans inside Fiserv and 3,500 outside on the plaza at the Deer District.

Fans were confident in the team’s abilities to take down the Heat at home.

“We going all the way, man. We got to have the confidence, it’s the Bucks man,” said Jalen Carter.

Jon Ewing said, “we’ll beat the Lakers in 6 in the finals. That’s what I want to say, but I gotta be realistic. We got to get past the Nets first. Nets, and of course, Miami.”

The Milwaukee Bucks say they will continue to evaluate health safety protocols throughout the playoffs.

