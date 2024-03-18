Bucks fans can attend live recording of Thanasis Antetokounmpo podcast, 'Thanalysis Live'

On Friday, Bucks fans will have the chance to attend a live recording of Thanasis Antetokounmp's podcast, "Thanalysis Live."

He'll have a special guest — his brother Giannis. This is also the first time the podcast has ever been hosted live.

The pair are expected to have a "candid and unscripted conversation," with topics ranging from baskeball to family life. Plus, there may be a few additional special guests!

Thanasis has had Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley on the podcast before. The podcast has picked up a lot followers since Thanasis launched last season.

Thanasis says the show is a great chance for him to practice his English, which is his second language.

After the show, fans will have a chance to shop the Antetokounbros pop-up shop, which features exlusive Antetokounmpo merchandise.

