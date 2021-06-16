Watch
Bucks fall to Nets, now trail in the series 3-2

Kathy Willens/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots with Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, left, and forward Kevin Durant (7) defending during the first half of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jun 15, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in one of the best performances in postseason history, sending the Brooklyn Nets back into the lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.

With James Harden returning but delivering little offense and Kyrie Irving out, Durant played all 48 minutes and shot 16 for 23 from the field. He scored 20 points in the fourth quarter. The two-time NBA Finals MVP became the first player in NBA history to have at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game.

Game 6 will be held this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

