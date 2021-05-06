Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks edge Wizards 135-134 to earn fourth straight victory

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) commits a charging foul against Washington Wizards' Anthony Gill during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
bucks
Posted at 10:40 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 23:40:04-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a triple-double from Russell Westbrook and edged the Washington Wizards 135-134.

Westbrook had 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 179th career triple-double. He’s just two shy of Oscar Robertson's NBA record. Bradley Beal scored 42 points and hit a 3-pointer that cut Milwaukee’s lead to 135-134 with 5.3 seconds left. Westbrook got a steal in the final second to set up Garrison Mathews’ desperation shot from over 50 feet away that didn’t connect.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

"Milwaukee Tonight" debuts Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m