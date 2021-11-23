Watch
Bucks dominate Magic 123-92 for 4th consecutive victory

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 9:56 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 22:56:15-05

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and the Milwaukee Bucks grabbed their biggest halftime lead in franchise history on their way to a 123-92 blowout of the Orlando Magic on Monday.

The Bucks’ 77-36 lead at the break also was Orlando’s biggest halftime deficit ever.

Milwaukee’s previous largest halftime lead was a 78-40 advantage over Detroit on Dec. 26, 1978.

The Bucks won that game 143-84. Milwaukee eventually built the margin to 51 and became the first team to lead a game by at least 50 points this season.

