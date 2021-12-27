Watch
Bucks' DiVincenzo savors return to action after long absence

John Raoux/AP
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo makes a basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. DiVincenzo always had a Christmas return on his mind as he made his comeback from an ankle injury that prevented him from joining his teammates for much of their drive to the championship last season. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 5:20 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 18:20:41-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo had a Christmas return on his mind as he made his comeback from an ankle injury that kept him from joining his teammates for much of their championship run last season.

DiVincenzo was right on target. Just not quite in the way he imagined.

He was on track to make his season debut in mid-December before the NBA's COVID-19 protocols set him back.

DiVincenzo finally returned for a victory over the Boston Celtics on Christmas and is ready to do whatever he can to help the Bucks in their title defense.

