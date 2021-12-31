Watch
Bucks complete sweep of Magic 136-118, push win streak to 5

Jacob M. Langston/AP
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis Jr., left, and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, defend against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. ((AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)
Posted at 9:25 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 22:25:44-05

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Jrue Holiday added 25 and Khris Middleton 22 as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 136-118 victory over the Orlando Magic.

DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points off the bench for the Bucks, who completed a two-game sweep in Orlando. Antetokounmpo had his 11th 30-point game and added 12 rebounds for his 18th double-double.

Franz Wagner, coming off a career-best 38-point effort on Tuesday, scored 20 points for Orlando. Moritz Wagner, older brother of the Magic rookie, had a season-best 19 points.

Gary Harris added 17 points. Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Orlando lost its fourth straight game and fell to 2-13 at home.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

