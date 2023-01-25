Bucks' Bobby Portis suffers MCL, will miss game time: Report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his right knee and will miss 'some time', according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania cited sources. The team has not confirmed any information.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday Portis was ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a right knee sprain.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

