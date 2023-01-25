Watch Now
Bucks' Bobby Portis suffers MCL, will miss game time: Report

The team has not confirmed any information.
John Bazemore/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) is shown against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 11:11:24-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his right knee and will miss 'some time', according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania cited sources. The team has not confirmed any information.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday Portis was ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a right knee sprain.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

