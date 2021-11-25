Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks beat Pistons for 12th straight time with 114-93 win

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Ginnis Antetokounmpo prays at the start of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Posted at 9:35 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 22:35:06-05

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Bobby Portis added 28 and the Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance over the Detroit Pistons with a 114-93 win.

The victory was Milwaukee’s fifth in a row overall and its 12th straight over Detroit, dating to 2018.

That is tied for the third-longest current winning streak by one NBA team over another.

Jrue Holiday had 22 points for the Bucks, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never trailed.

It was their second consecutive game with a fast start.

In their previous game, the Bucks opened a 77-36 lead over Orlando, the biggest halftime lead in franchise history.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

poz.jpeg

Watch the Positively Milwaukee Awards on Thanksgiving Day