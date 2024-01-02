Bucks baby: Pat Connaughton and girlfriend expecting first child

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday that Pat Connaughton and his girlfriend, soccer player Ryan Gareis, are expecting their first child together.

The Bucks shared photos of the expecting couple online with the caption, "A mini 24 coming soon. Congrats, Pat and Ryan!"

Connaughton signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018 as a shooting guard and was with the team when they won the NBA championship in 2021.

His girlfriend, Gareis, is a professional soccer player for Houston Dash. She previously played for the University of South Carolina.

The two have actively shared photos of them together online since June 2023.

