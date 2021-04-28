Bucks avoid series sweep with 114-104 win over Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Brook Lopez added 22 points and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Charlotte Hornets 114-104 on Tuesday night to avoid a sweep of the teams' regular-season series.

Kris Middleton added 17 points and Jrue Holiday chipped in with 12 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who bounced back from a 111-104 loss to the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Devonte Graham scored 25 points and Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who had their two-game win streak snapped. The Hornets beat the Bucks by 12 at home in January and then by eight on April 9 in Milwaukee.

