Bucks' Antetokounmpo won't play Wednesday at Toronto because of calf strain

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 16:58:11-05

TORONTO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a game for the first time this season Wednesday because of a strained right calf.

The Bucks released an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled out the two-time MVP for that night’s game with the Toronto Raptors.

Antetokounmpo had played in each of the Bucks’ first 10 games this season. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Antetokounmpo played 35 minutes and had 35 points and 11 rebounds Monday in a 118-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

