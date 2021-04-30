Watch
Bucks' Antetokounmpo misses Bulls game with sprained ankle

Troy Taormina/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gives a thumbs up while walking off the court after the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 6:47 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 19:47:34-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right ankle.

Antetokounmpo exited Thursday’s loss to Houston in the opening minute. The two-time MVP rolled his already-hurt ankle when he appeared to step on the foot of Kelly Olynyk while driving for a layup.

Antetokounmpo limped to the locker room and spent a few minutes there before returning to the bench, where he sat for the rest of the game. He finished with one point. He ranked fifth in the NBA in scoring and seventh in rebounding through Thursday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

