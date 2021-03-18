Menu

Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks announce they're sending Torrey Craig to Suns

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Torrey Craig tries to get past Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Torrey Craig
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 17:11:00-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have sent reserve forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for cash considerations.

The Bucks announced this move amid reports that the Bucks also were acquiring forward P.J. Tucker and guard Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets for guard D.J. Augustin and forward D.J. Wilson in a trade that also involved draft picks.

Craig, Augustin and Wilson all participated in warmups before the Bucks’ 109-105 overtime victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday but weren’t with the team during the actual game.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku