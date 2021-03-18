Bucks announce they're sending Torrey Craig to Suns

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have sent reserve forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for cash considerations.

The Bucks announced this move amid reports that the Bucks also were acquiring forward P.J. Tucker and guard Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets for guard D.J. Augustin and forward D.J. Wilson in a trade that also involved draft picks.

Craig, Augustin and Wilson all participated in warmups before the Bucks’ 109-105 overtime victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday but weren’t with the team during the actual game.

