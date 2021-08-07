Watch
Bucks announce they have signed Hill, Hood, Ojeleye

Posted at 11:10 PM, Aug 06, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — George Hill is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks’ backcourt. The Bucks announced Friday the signings of Hill, guard/forward Rodney Hood and forward Semi Ojeleye.

The Bucks also officially announced they had re-signed forward Bobby Portis. The 35-year-old Hill previously played for the Bucks from 2018-20 before leaving as part of the four-team trade that brought Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee. He averaged 8.7 points this past season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.

