Bucks add backcourt depth by signing veteran Jeff Teague

Brandon Dill/AP
Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Jeff Teague
Posted at 4:10 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 17:10:30-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran guard Jeff Teague has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks after getting waived by the Orlando Magic last week.

The 32-year-old Teague played 34 games for Boston this season but went to Orlando last week as part of the deal that brought guard Evan Fournier to the Celtics.

The Magic waived Teague shortly afterward. This move reunites Teague with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

They previously worked together with the Atlanta Hawks. Teague made it to the All-Star Game in 2015 while playing for Budenholzer in Atlanta.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

