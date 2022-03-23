Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Brook Lopez's return boosts Bucks ahead of postseason

Bulls Bucks Basketball
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bulls Bucks Basketball
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 13:46:53-04

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo says the absence of Brook Lopez for much of the season has caused the Milwaukee Bucks to appreciate the 7-foot veteran on a whole new level.

Lopez is back with the Bucks after missing 67 games due to a back injury that required surgery.

He returned to the starting lineup Tuesday in a 126-98 home victory over the Chicago Bulls after coming off the bench for three games.

The return of Lopez and the addition of veteran center Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline give the defending champions the frontcourt depth they lacked for much of the season.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku