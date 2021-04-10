Watch
Bridges leads Hornets to 127-119 win over short-handed Bucks

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Bryn Forbes and Charlotte Hornets' Cody Martin go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:43 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 23:43:04-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 26 points Friday to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 127-119 victory over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee was playing without all five of its usual starters. The Hornets are three games above .500 for the first time since January 2017. Charlotte had five players score at least 18 points. Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham each scored 20. Jalen McDaniels had 19 and PJ Washington added 18.

Milwaukee lost its third straight as it rested most of its key players one night after closing a six-game trip with a 116-101 loss at Dallas.

