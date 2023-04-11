Bobby Portis named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for first time ever

MILWAUKEE — Bobby Portis is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday.

This is the first time Portis has won Player of the Week honors in his career.

According to the Bucks, in the final week of the NBA regular season, Portis averaged 20.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He shot 44.7% from the field and 59.1% from the three.

Some highlights from the week include Portis' 19 points and 20 rebounds during a win over the Wizards on Tuesday. Portis also helped the Bucks clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference when he scored 27 points, made a season-high six threes, and 13 rebounds during the Bucks' win over the Bulls Wednesday.

Portis joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday as Bucks players to earn Player of the Week honors this season.

This was Portis' eighth season in the NBA, and his third with the Bucks. He ended it with 23 double-doubles off the bench this season, leading the league. He averaged 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds.

