Bobby Portis' 2021 Bucks championship ring was stolen in burglary, report says

RIVER HILLS, Wis. — Bobby Portis' 2021 Milwaukee Bucks championship ring was among the items taken in a 2024 burglary of his home, according to a report released by the River Hills Police Department.

The police report values the ring at $1 million.

New video shows Bobby Portis' River Hills home being burglarized

Several other luxury watches were listed in the report, including an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak "iced out" valued at $50,000, a Cartier Santos watch valued at $9,750, and a Rolex GMT II valued at $16,150.

Police were called to Portis' home in River Hills on November 3 for a report of a burglary. When they arrived, Portis told officers that his bedroom window had been broken and that a safe had been stolen.

In the report, officers detail that the back screen door had been cut to allow a person to crawl through, and the bottom portion of the glass door had been smashed. Several bathroom drawers were left open, "as if someone had rummaged through them."

On Wednesday, Seven Chilean nationals were charged in connection to the Portis burglary as well as the burglaries of other high-profile athletes' homes, including Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

24-year-old Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 20-year-old Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 27-year-old Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 22-year-old Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 23-year-old Bastian Orellano Morales, 24-year-old Alexander Huiaguil Chavez and 38-year-old Sergio Ortega Cabello are members of a South American theft group, according to the complaint.

All were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

"Arrests have not been made in this case," the River Hills Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. "The River Hills Police Department and the FBI remain hopeful for the recovery of the stolen items. No items have been recovered at this time."

