Balance, grit put Bucks on verge of 1st title in 50 years

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker, from left, celebrates with Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
P.J. Tucker, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 15:36:49-04

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo believes it’s the tenacity of the Bucks that has Milwaukee a game away from its first championship in a half century.

That persistence has enabled the Bucks to rally from a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals.

The Bucks lead the Phoenix Suns 3-2 as they return home to seek a potential title-clinching victory in Game 6 on Tuesday.

The Bucks took the finals lead with a 123-119 Game 5 victory in Phoenix that showcased their impressive balance.

They shot 57.5% Saturday and made another huge defensive play to once again thwart a Suns' comeback attempt.

