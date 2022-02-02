Watch
Antetokounmpo's triple-double helps Bucks top Wizards 112-98

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo talks with an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 9:45 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 22:45:03-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Washington 112-98 to hand the Wizards their sixth straight loss.

The Wizards were playing without star guard Bradley Beal due to a sprained left wrist.

The Wizards had announced Monday that Beal would miss at least the rest of this trip, which ends Wednesday at Philadelphia.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before Tuesday's game that Beal had left the team to visit a specialist earlier in the day.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

