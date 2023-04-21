Antetokounmpo's status for Game 3 remains uncertain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for Saturday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat remains uncertain, Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday.

The two-time MVP did some individual work before the Bucks’ practice, but Budenholzer said the All-Star didn't do “team stuff.” Antetokounmpo left Game 1's loss Sunday with a bruised lower back and didn’t play Wednesday in the Bucks’ 138-122 Game 2 victory.

“We’re just going to monitor him the rest of today,” Budenholzer said before the Bucks left for Miami. “We’ll monitor him tomorrow and see where he is, and together with him make decisions.”

Budenholzer did rule out Wesley Matthews’ availability for Game 3 — without saying whether the veteran guard might return later in the series. Matthews also sat out Game 2 after straining his right calf in Game 1.

The Bucks went 11-8 during the regular season in games Antetokounmpo missed. They won without him again Wednesday by sinking an NBA playoff record 25 3-pointers.

Antetokounmpo had been listed as doubtful for Game 2 on Tuesday night, was upgraded to questionable Wednesday and then got ruled out shortly before the game.

“The reality of it is when he’s ready or anybody’s ready, that’s when they’re going to play,” Budenholzer said. “You can’t deny the playoffs and reality and human nature and things like that, but I don’t think your back or your body knows whether it’s December or the playoffs. You’re ready when you’re ready. We’re always going to protect him and think about his health, his future, his career.”

Budenholzer said Jae Crowder was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is “good to go” for Saturday. Crowder had gone into the locker room with an apparent injury in the third quarter of Game 2.

The Heat again won't have Tyler Herro, who fractured his right hand in Game 1. Herro has said he probably wouldn't return this postseason unless the Heat reach the NBA Finals.

