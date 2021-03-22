Menu

Antetokounmpo won't play Monday night due to knee sprain

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 14:07:31-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA’s injury report lists Antetokounmpo as out for the game due to the knee issue.

Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes Saturday and had 26 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds in a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The 6-foot-11 forward has averaged 28.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists during the Bucks’ current six-game winning streak.

