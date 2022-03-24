Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Antetokounmpo, Middleton out for Bucks game vs Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo is third Bucks player to score 2,000 points in a season
Copyright Getty Images
Kevin C. Cox
<p>ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks prepares to dunk against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on October 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)</p>
Giannis Antetokounmpo is third Bucks player to score 2,000 points in a season
Posted at 12:09 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 13:09:02-04

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton won’t be playing Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Washington Wizards.

Middleton will miss a second straight game due to a sore left wrist. Antetokounmpo will be out for the second time in the last three games because of a sore right knee.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t available for the 138-119 loss at Minnesota on Saturday.

The two-time MVP returned to action Tuesday and had 25 points and 17 rebounds in a 126-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku