Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks defeat Lakers 109-102

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:37 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 22:37:21-05

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points and Khris Middleton tied Milwaukee’s franchise record for career 3-pointers in the Bucks’ 109-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Middleton returned after missing eight games due to COVID-19 and made consecutive 3-pointers 30 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead for good.

The second of those 3-pointers was his 1,051st as a Buck to match Ray Allen for first place on the team’s all-time list.

LeBron James missed an eighth straight game for the Lakers due to an abdominal strain.

