Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in 117-89 rout of Pistons

Carlos Osorio/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 9:51 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 22:51:24-04

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 27 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday.

The Bucks (4-4), who ended a three-game losing streak, also saw Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora score 16.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13 points.

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer's draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0-9 from behind the 3-point line.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

