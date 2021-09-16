Watch
Antetokounmpo in Greece as mom, brother handed citizenship

Costas Baltas/AP
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and NBA Champion of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo applaud a naturalization ceremony of his mother Veronica and brother Emeka, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP)
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 15:21:29-04

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo was in Greece for a meeting with the country’s prime minister Thursday and a special ceremony to bestow Greek citizenship on his mother Veronica and younger brother Alex.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward attended the ceremony at the official residence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, the son of Nigerian immigrants.

He was granted Greek citizenship in 2013, allowing him to travel to the United States and join the Bucks later that year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

