Antetokounmpo, Holiday lead Bucks past Kings, 126-113

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, Jrue Holiday added 31 and Milwaukee beat Sacramento 126-113 on Wednesday night for the Bucks' 13th consecutive victory over the Kings.

The streak is Milwaukee’s longest active streak against an opponent. The Bucks have won 12 straight against Orlando.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings, who had won their last three. Harrison Barnes had 20 points, and Malik Monk added 16.

Brook Lopez had 17 points and nine rebounds and Khris Middleton added 14 points for the Bucks. They won their third straight to improve to 18-6.

Davion Mitchell’s layup brought the Kings to 99-98 early in the fourth quarter, but the Bucks pushed it the back to 109-101 on a 3-pointer by Grayson Allen with 7:14 remaining.

Antetokounmpo scored on consecutive drives to put the Bucks up 117-105 with 4:40 left.

TIP-INS

Kings: G Terence Davis was out again with lower back soreness

Bucks: G Wesley Matthews was added to the injury report for health and safety protocols.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Cleveland on Friday night.

Bucks: At Dallas on Friday night.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip