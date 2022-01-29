Watch
Antetokounmpo has big game, Bucks beat Knicks 123-108

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by New York Knicks' Evan Fournier during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 7:07 AM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 08:07:58-05

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 13 rebounds and made numerous big plays in the fourth quarter to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 123-108 on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo also had five assists a night after getting named an All-Star starter for a sixth consecutive season, tying the franchise record for selections.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earned six of his 19 All-Star Game selections with the Bucks.

Jrue Holiday scored 24 points, Khris Middleton had 20 and Grayson Allen added 15 for the Bucks.

Evan Fournier had 25 points, and R.J. Barrett 23 for the Knicks

