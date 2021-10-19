Milwaukee Bucks to feature championship ring ceremony, banner unveil Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee will be buzzing Monday night as the Bucks hold their championship ring ceremony and unveil the 2021 championship banner.

Both moments will come prior to tipoff of the Bucks' season-opening game against the Brooklyn Nets, who the Bucks defeated in the second round of the NBA Playoffs last season.

"Bucks owners, players, coaches and front office staff will receive their 2021 NBA Championship rings in a pregame ceremony that will take place on the Fiserv Forum court beginning at 5:45 p.m.," a news release from the team says. "Following the Ring Ceremony, the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship banner will be unveiled in the west rafters of Fiserv Forum."

Jim Paschke, former Bucks TV play-by-play announcer, will serve as master of ceremonies. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is also set to give remarks.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 5:45 p.m to see the festivities. Gates to Fiserv Forum open at 5 p.m. The first 10,000 fans will receive a commemorative championship banner.

If you don't have a ticket for the game, you can still join the party. The Bucks are hosting an outdoor watch party with a large screen set-up in Deer District. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

