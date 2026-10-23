Your Milwaukee World Series Guide: Parking, shuttles and must-see spots

MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Brewers take the national stage in the World Series, the team and local tourism officials are sharing tips to help fans navigate game day and make the most of their time in the Cream City.

With the game starting at 7 p.m., the Brewers say the parking lots at American Family Field open to tailgaters at 3 p.m., and the gates open an hour later at 4 p.m. The team cautions that there is limited space in those parking lots.

If you want to avoid the lines, taking a shuttle from a local bar is a classic option — like the one at Magoo's on the Mound, where business has been booming.

"We've definitely seen our doors revolving way more than we normally would during this time of year because we're in the World Series," the bar's manager Brittney Ellis said. "And just the excitement for the city for Milwaukee to be here to make it this far and seeing the people here cheering and high fiving and just enjoying themselves."

Alonna Johnson

Shuttle options

A number of local bars and hotels offer shuttle service to the stadium. There is also a map for shuttle pick-up locations, so you know where you are getting picked up and dropped off.



To help fans find their way, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation introduced a Get to the Stadium map earlier this year that can be helpful for planning your route.

What to see and do in Milwaukee

Visit Milwaukee says there are a few spots people should stop at during their World Series visit:



The Bronze Fonz — a photo-op spot downtown near the riverwalk

The 3rd Street Market Hall — a place with food options for anyone to dig into

The Mitchell Park Domes — a scenic stroll

But don't just take it from Visit Milwaukee. I spoke with people in our community about what travelers should do, see or eat as they visit the Cream City.

Alonna Johnson

"The cheese curds here are probably one of the biggest things that we are pretty known for. I think my favorite is at Lakefront Brewery, which is a classic," Daniel, a Milwaukee resident, said.

Alonna Johnson Screenshot

"A great place to see of course is the Milwaukee Art Museum with the calatrava design and another interesting spot is the museum of work. It's over on the MSOE Milwaukee School of Engineering campus," Johnny Idzikowki, a Milwaukee resident, said.

Other places for tourists to visit include



The Milwaukee County Zoo,

Milwaukee Boat Line

Pettit National Ice Center

A Milwaukee Bucks game

Discovery World

America's Black Holocaust Museum

Frank Lloyd Wright

Gertie the Duck

the Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee Public Market

Milwaukee Public Museum and the Pabst Mansion

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