Your Milwaukee World Series Guide: Parking, shuttles and must-see spots

MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Brewers take the national stage in the World Series, the team and local tourism officials are sharing tips to help fans navigate game day and make the most of their time in the Cream City.
With the game starting at 7 p.m., the Brewers say the parking lots at American Family Field open to tailgaters at 3 p.m., and the gates open an hour later at 4 p.m. The team cautions that there is limited space in those parking lots.
If you want to avoid the lines, taking a shuttle from a local bar is a classic option — like the one at Magoo's on the Mound, where business has been booming.
"We've definitely seen our doors revolving way more than we normally would during this time of year because we're in the World Series," the bar's manager Brittney Ellis said. "And just the excitement for the city for Milwaukee to be here to make it this far and seeing the people here cheering and high fiving and just enjoying themselves."
Shuttle options
A number of local bars and hotels offer shuttle service to the stadium. There is also a map for shuttle pick-up locations, so you know where you are getting picked up and dropped off.
- Ambassador Hotel (2308 W. Wisconsin Ave.)
- Balistreri's Bluemound Inn (6501 W. Bluemound Rd.)
- Best Western Plus Milwaukee West (5501 W. National Ave.)
- Brewhouse Inn & Suites / On Tap (1215 N. 10th St.)
- Brewski's Sports Pub (304 N. 76th St.)
- Camp Bar Wauwatosa (6600 W. North Ave.)
- Dugout 54 (5328 W. Bluemound Rd.)
- Fat Daddy's (120 W. National Ave.)
- Jack's American Pub (1323 E. Brady St.)
- Jackson's Blue Ribbon Pub (11302 W. Bluemound Rd.)
- J&B's Blue Ribbon (5230 W. Bluemound Rd.)
- Kelly's Bleachers (5218 W. Bluemound Rd.)
- Magoo's on the Mound (5841 W. Bluemound Rd.)
- McGinn's Sports Bar (5901 W. Bluemound Rd.)
- Milwaukee Brat House (1013 Old World 3rd St., 4022 N. Oakland Ave.)
- O'Brien's Pub (4928 W. Vliet St.)
- Oscar's Pub & Grill (1712 W. Pierce St.)
- Potawatomi Casino Hotel
- Rounding Third Bar & Grill (6317 W. Bluemound Rd.)
- Saz's State House (5539 W. State St.)
- Steny's Tavern & Grill (800 S. 2nd St.)
- Who's on Third (1007 N. Old World 3rd St.)
To help fans find their way, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation introduced a Get to the Stadium map earlier this year that can be helpful for planning your route.
What to see and do in Milwaukee
Visit Milwaukee says there are a few spots people should stop at during their World Series visit:
- The Bronze Fonz — a photo-op spot downtown near the riverwalk
- The 3rd Street Market Hall — a place with food options for anyone to dig into
- The Mitchell Park Domes — a scenic stroll
But don't just take it from Visit Milwaukee. I spoke with people in our community about what travelers should do, see or eat as they visit the Cream City.
"The cheese curds here are probably one of the biggest things that we are pretty known for. I think my favorite is at Lakefront Brewery, which is a classic," Daniel, a Milwaukee resident, said.
"A great place to see of course is the Milwaukee Art Museum with the calatrava design and another interesting spot is the museum of work. It's over on the MSOE Milwaukee School of Engineering campus," Johnny Idzikowki, a Milwaukee resident, said.
Other places for tourists to visit include
- The Milwaukee County Zoo,
- Milwaukee Boat Line
- Pettit National Ice Center
- A Milwaukee Bucks game
- Discovery World
- America's Black Holocaust Museum
- Frank Lloyd Wright
- Gertie the Duck
- the Milwaukee Art Museum
- Milwaukee Public Market
- Milwaukee Public Museum and the Pabst Mansion
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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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