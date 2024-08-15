YELICH OUT: Christian Yelich will undergo season-ending back surgery Friday

Christian Yelich will undergo season-ending back surgery on Friday.

The Brewers star shared the update on social media Thursday, saying he ran out of options, and that surgery was the best option.

"I ultimately felt it was in the best interest of myself and the Brewers to have surgery with the expectation of being back at 100% for next season," Yelich said in a written statement. "We have a very special team here, and it will be disappointing not to be able to contribute on the field down the stretch."

Nam Y. Huh/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich watches after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

"I have the utmost confidence in my teammates and will be cheering them on with all of you, the great fans of Milwaukee," Yelich said.

His surgery is scheduled for Friday, August 16.

You can read the full statement below:

Christian Yelich will undergo season-ending back surgery tomorrow in Milwaukee, performed by Dr. Brandon Rebholz. https://t.co/SiHT1jrDpJ pic.twitter.com/YsXlAz54QY — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 15, 2024

