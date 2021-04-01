Menu

Yelich, Brewers optimistic after spring bounce backs

Ashley Landis/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Yelich, Daniel Robertson, Kolten Wong, and Lorenzo Cain scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 9:13 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 22:13:07-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers showed signs this spring that they’ll bounce back from the slump that engulfed virtually their entire lineup last year.

The Brewers understand not to take anything for granted until they’re performing when the games actually matter.

Milwaukee opens the season Thursday by hosting the Minnesota Twins.

The Brewers ranked 27th out of 30 major league teams in runs per game last year as hitters up and down their lineup failed to reach their career norms. Most of those batters who struggled last year hit very well during spring training.

