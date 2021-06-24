Watch
Woodruff great on mound, adds big hit, Brewers beat D-backs

Matt York/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 9:30 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 22:30:48-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw seven dominant innings and also had an RBI single at the plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2.

The hard-throwing Woodruff continued his excellent season, giving up just three hits and one run. He walked two, struck out nine and also had an RBI single in the fifth inning that gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead. Woodruff has been one of the best pitchers in the big leagues this season, giving up just 51 hits in 95 innings. His ERA improved to 1.89.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

