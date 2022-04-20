Watch
Woodruff dominates, Brewers beat Pirates for 3-game sweep

Brandon Woodruff
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Brandon Woodruff
Posted at 6:32 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 19:32:27-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for a three-game sweep.

Woodruff gave up just one hit, a one-out single by former teammate Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth.

After pitching five shutout innings in a win over St. Louis in his last outing, Woodruff struck out nine and walked two in six scoreless innings to beat the Pirates.

Josh Hader earned his sixth save in six tries, finishing off Milwaukee’s fourth straight win. Tellez hit a solo homer and Keston Hiura later added a three-run drive.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

