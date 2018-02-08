Wisconsin residents to get first dibs at Cubs games at Miller Park

Brewers fans get 6-day window

TMJ4 Staff
11:32 AM, Feb 8, 2018
33 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wrigley Field north? Fans loudly singing "Go Cubs Go" in Miller Park? Not this season if the Milwaukee Brewers have anything to say about it. 

The Brewers announced Thursday that Wisconsin residents will get the first opportunity to purchase tickets to any of the 10 home games against the Chicago Cubs this upcoming season. 

The team wants Miller Park to be filled with Brewers fans -- not the many Illinois residents who make the short trek north to see a game and fill the stadium with way too much red and blue. 

Wisconsin residents can purchase up to 8 tickets to any of the games beginning Friday at 9 a.m. through Feb. 15 at midnight. 


 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top