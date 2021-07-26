Watch
White Sox top Brewers 3-1 behind Lynn, avoid sweep

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 06:54:54-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings and hit a two-run single to lift Chicago to a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers as the White Sox avoided a sweep in a series between division leaders.

Lynn allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none, outdueling Brandon Woodruff in a matchup of All-Star right-handers.

Lynn, who lowered his ERA to 1.91, also keyed a decisive three-run second inning with his bat.

Woodruff allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two. His ERA climbed from 2.04 to 2.14.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

