Vienna Beef named the official hot dog of the Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have a new hot dog partner, Vienna Beef. The company announced it will be the official hot dog partner of American Family Field this season.

Beginning on April 3, the home opener for the Brewers, fans can purchase Vienna Beef premium hot dogs and jumbo dogs.

A news release says the partnership comes as the brand grows its grocery store distribution into Southeast Wisconsin. The brand is now available at most Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores across Wisconsin.

Vienna Beef Vienna Beef has been named the official hot dog of the Milwaukee Brewers.

“This is an exciting time for Vienna Beef, and we are thrilled to embrace the Milwaukee community and the many longtime supporters in the area. As close neighbors located 90 miles south in Chicago, we feel a kinship with Milwaukee. We can’t imagine a better way to embrace that connection than our partnership with the Brewers™ and Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores,” said Timothy O’Brien, president of Vienna Beef.

As a part of the partnership, Vienna Beef signs will be installed along the first and third base sides of the field. There will also be Vienna Beef promotions on all concession stand screens.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip